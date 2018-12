BEIJING, Dec 8 (Reuters) -

* China Jan-Nov crude oil imports +8.4 pct at 418 mln tonnes - customs

* China Jan-Nov natural gas imports +33.8 pct at 81.19 mln tonnes - customs

* China Jan-Nov soybean imports -4.3 pct at 82.31 mln tonnes- customs

* China Nov aluminum exports second highest on record - Reuters records show (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)