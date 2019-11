China Jan-Oct crude oil imports at 415 mln tonnes - customs

BEIJING, Nov 8 (Reuters) -

* China Jan-Oct crude oil imports at 415 million tonnes, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs on Friday

* China Jan-Oct coal imports at 276 million tonnes - customs

* China Jan-Oct soybean imports at 70.69 million tonnes - customs

* China Jan-Oct unwrought copper imports at 3.97 million tonnes - customs

* China Oct natural gas imports at 6.49 million tonnes - RTRS calculation

* China Oct soybean imports at 6.18 million tonnes - RTRS calculation

* China Oct unwrought copper imports at 431,000 tonnes - RTRS calculation

* China Jan-Oct natural gas imports at 77.71 million tonnes - customs

* China Jan-Oct iron ore imports at 877 million tonnes - customs

* China Oct crude oil imports at 45.96 million tonnes - RTRS calculation

* China Oct coal imports at 25.43 million tonnes - RTRS calculation

* China Oct iron ore imports at 92.78 million tonnes - RTRS calculation (Reporting by Shivani Singh in Beijing; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)