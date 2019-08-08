China July soybean imports hit highest since Aug 2018 -Rtrs calculation

BEIJING, Aug 8 (Reuters) -

* China’s soybean imports came in at 8.63 million tonnes in July, the highest monthly total since August 2018, according to Reuters calculations based on data released by the General Administration of Customs on Thursday.

* China Jan-July soybean imports at 46.9 million tonnes - customs

* China July coal imports at 32.51 mln tonnes, highest since January - Rtrs calculation

* China Jan-July coal imports at 187 mln tonnes - customs

* China July iron ore imports at 90.91 mln tonnes, highest since January - Rtrs calculation

* China Jan-July iron ore imports at 590 mln tonnes - customs

* China July crude oil imports at 41.4 mln tonnes - Rtrs calculation

* China Jan-July crude oil imports at 286 mln tonnes - customs

* China July natural gas imports at 7.82 mln tonnes - Rtrs calculation

* China July unwrought copper imports at 418,000 tonnes, highest since January - Rtrs calculation

* China Jan-July unwrought copper imports at 2.69 mln tonnes - customs (Reporting by Tom Daly)