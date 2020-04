BEIJING, April 14 (Reuters) -

* China Jan-March crude oil imports at 130 million tonnes, according to General Administration of Customs on Tuesday.

* China March crude oil imports at 43.91 million tonnes - Rtrs calculation

* China Jan-March natural gas imports at 24.66 million tonnes - customs

* China March natural gas imports at 6.86 million tonnes - Rtrs calculation

* China Jan-March coal imports at 95.78 million tonnes - customs

* China March coal imports at 27.72 million tonnes - Rtrs calculation

* China Jan-March soybean imports at 17.79 million tonnes - customs

* China March soybean imports at 4.28 million tonnes - Rtrs calculation

* China Jan-March iron ore imports at 260 million tonnes - customs

* China March iron ore imports at 83.16 million tonnes - Rtrs calculation

* China Jan-March pork imports at 951,000 tonnes; beef imports at 513,000 tonnes - customs

* China March pork imports at 391,000 tonnes - Rtrs calculation (Reporting by Shivani Singh; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)