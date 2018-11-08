Basic Materials
November 8, 2018 / 3:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

China Oct crude oil imports at 40.59 mln T -Reuters calculation

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 8 (Reuters) -

* China’s crude oil imports stood at 40.59 mln tonnes in October, according to Reuters calculations based on data released by the General Administration of Customs on Thursday.

* China Jan-Oct crude oil imports at 377 mln tonnes -customs

* China Oct natural gas imports at 7.28 mln tonnes -Rtrs calculation

* China Jan-Oct natural gas imports at 72.06 mln tonnes -customs

* China Oct coal imports at 23.04 mln tonnes -Rtrs calculation

* China Jan-Oct coal imports at 252 mln tonnes -customs

* China Oct soybean imports at 6.92 mln tonnes -Rtrs calculation

* China Jan-Oct soybean imports at 76.93 mln tonnes -customs

* China Oct iron ore imports at 88.66 mln tonnes -Rtrs calculation

* China Jan-Oct iron ore imports at 892 mln tonnes -customs

* China Oct unwrought copper imports at 420,000 tonnes -Rtrs calculation

* Cina Jan-Oct unwrought copper imports at 4.41 mln tonnes -customs (Reporting by Tom Daly Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.