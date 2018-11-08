China Oct crude oil imports at 40.59 mln T -Reuters calculation

BEIJING, Nov 8 (Reuters) -

* China’s crude oil imports stood at 40.59 mln tonnes in October, according to Reuters calculations based on data released by the General Administration of Customs on Thursday.

* China Jan-Oct crude oil imports at 377 mln tonnes -customs

* China Oct natural gas imports at 7.28 mln tonnes -Rtrs calculation

* China Jan-Oct natural gas imports at 72.06 mln tonnes -customs

* China Oct coal imports at 23.04 mln tonnes -Rtrs calculation

* China Jan-Oct coal imports at 252 mln tonnes -customs

* China Oct soybean imports at 6.92 mln tonnes -Rtrs calculation

* China Jan-Oct soybean imports at 76.93 mln tonnes -customs

* China Oct iron ore imports at 88.66 mln tonnes -Rtrs calculation

* China Jan-Oct iron ore imports at 892 mln tonnes -customs

* China Oct unwrought copper imports at 420,000 tonnes -Rtrs calculation

* Cina Jan-Oct unwrought copper imports at 4.41 mln tonnes -customs (Reporting by Tom Daly Editing by Joseph Radford)