INSTANT VIEW 2-China commodity imports ease in Dec m/m, but coal soars

Jan 14 (Reuters) - China’s imports of most major commodities eased in December from the previous month, customs data showed on Thursday, but coal imports soared.

KEY POINTS:

*Crude oil: Imports of 38.47 mln T vs 45.36 mln T in November

*Iron ore: Imports of 96.75 mln T vs 98.15 mln T in November

*Soybeans: Imports of 7.52 mln T vs 9.59 mln T in November

*Copper: Imports of 512,332 T vs 561,311 T in November

*Coal: Imports of 39.08 mln T vs 11.67 mln T in November

Preliminary table of commodity trade data

Comment on copper

HE TIANYU, ANALYST, CRU GROUP:

“December imports were within our expectations. I think it will continue decreasing in January from a high base, but for Q1 of 2021, we will see if there is further information on state reserves bureau (SRB) stockpiling activities. On the annual record high, it was due to the quick recovery in China’s market. COVID-19 also transferred some of the overseas orders of home appliances and medical products to China, which pushed up the China imports. Lastly, China SRB buying contributed to inventories in 2020. That could push up import demand.”

Comment on crude oil

CHEN JIYAO, HEAD OF CHINA CLIENT AND ADVISORY SERVICES, FGE:

“Chinese independents proactively ramped up crude purchases in November to cover their base load demand upon the release of 2021 annual import quotas. This, together with increased liftings from NOCs, should result in a large increase in crude arrivals in January-February from December levels.

“Imports should ease from early 2Q as purchases eased from 2H December due to anticipated weaker refining margins. This coincides with the scheduled refinery maintenance period from March-May.”

Comment on iron ore

WANG YINGWU, CHIEF ANALYST, HUATAI FUTURES:

“China’s iron ore imports hit a record high in 2020 due to a plunge in global consumption, while China had strong domestic demand. But December imports fell both monthly and annually, proving that the overseas recovery is better than expected. The trend could last for a while. Iron ore prices could remain at high levels at least in the first half of 2021.”

Comment on soybeans

XIE HUILAN, ANALYST, COFEED:

“December soy imports were lower than expected, probably due to shipping delays. In 2021, soybean crushing production capacity will continue to grow. The national pig herd will keep recovering and demand for soymeal is expected to rise further. Soybean imports in 2021 are expected to rise to 105-110 million tonnes.”

LINKS: For details, see the official Customs website (www.customs.gov.cn) BACKGROUND: China is the world’s biggest crude oil importer and top buyer of copper, coal, iron ore and soybeans. (Reporting by Asia Commodities and Energy team; Editing by Richard Pullin)