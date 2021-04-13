INSTANT VIEW-China commodity imports in Jan-March

April 13 (Reuters) - China’s General Administration of Customs released first-quarter imports data on Tuesday for most major commodities. Here are comments from analysts on the data:

KEY POINTS:

*Crude oil: Q1 imports were at 139 million tonnes

*Natural gas: Q1 imports were at 29.39 million tonnes

*Iron ore: Q1 imports were at 283 million tonnes

*Corn: Q1 imports were at 6.73 million tonnes

*Wheat: Q1 imports were at 2.93 million tonnes

*Soybean: Q1 imports were at 21.18 million tonnes

Preliminary table of commodity trade data

Comment on iron ore

CAI BIYU, ANALYST WITH GF FUTURES

“The increase of China’s iron ore imports was just a return to normal level from a relatively low basis last year when shipments were affected by extreme weather in Australia and Brazil.

“Meanwhile, though steel production curbs in Tangshan city could last for a while, mills in other places are motivated to replenish their stocks on peak seasonal demand. However, restocking demand could send up iron ore prices in the short term but not for the long run.”

Comment on crude oil

CHEN JIYAO, HEAD OF CHINA CLIENT ADVISORY FOR FGE

“Chinese refiners have slowed down their crude purchase (for 2Q arrival) since January 2021, in anticipation of lower crude runs this quarter.

“High crude prices and a backwardated market structure have also dampened crude purchase for stockpiling activities. Imports should pick up in 3Q, coinciding with higher refinery runs as maintenance eases.”

BACKGROUND: China is the world's biggest crude oil importer and top buyer of copper, coal, iron ore and soybeans.