RPT-China Jan-Sept crude oil imports at 369 mln tonnes- customs

BEIJING, Oct 14 (Reuters) -

* China Jan-Sept crude oil imports at 369 million tonnes, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs on Monday

* China Sept crude oil imports at 41.2 million tonnes - RTRS calculation

* China Jan-Sept natural gas imports at 71.22 million tonnes - customs

* China Sept natural gas imports at 8.18 million tonnes - RTRS calculation

* China Sept coal imports at 30.72 million tonnes - RTRS calculation

* China Jan-Sept coal imports at 251 million tonnes - customs

* China Jan-Sept soybean imports at 64.51 million tonnes - customs

* China Sept soybean imports at 8.20 million tonnes - RTRS calculation

* China Jan-Sept iron ore imports at 784 million tonnes - customs

* China Sept iron ore imports at 99.15 million tonnes - RTRS calculation

* China Jan-Sept pork imports up 43.6% y/y at 1.33 million tonnes -customs

* China Jan-Sept beef imports up 53.4% y/y at 1.13 million tonnes - customs (Reporting by Shivani Singh in Beijing; editing by Richard Pullin)