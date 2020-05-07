China April copper imports rise 4.3% month-on-month - Reuters calcs

BEIJING, May 7 (Reuters) - China’s unwrought copper imports rose 4.3% in April from the prior month, according to Reuters calculations based on customs data released on Thursday, boosted by an economic recovery from the coronavirus outbreak and favourable prices.

Imports of unwrought copper, including anode, refined and semi-finished copper products came in at 460,952 tonnes last month, according to calculations based on the January-April figure of 1.748 million tonnes published by the General Administration of Customs.

The April total was up from 441,926 tonnes in March this year and was also up 13.8% from the April 2019 figure.

The January-April total was up 10.4% year-on-year, customs said. (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)