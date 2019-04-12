China March copper concentrate imports fall on-month, aluminium exports rebound

BEIJING, April 12 (Reuters) - China’s copper concentrate imports fell 8 percent in March from the month before when imports were unusually strong due to restocking ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays, customs data showed on Friday.

Arrivals of copper concentrate, or partially processed copper ore, were 1.77 million tonnes last month, according to the General Administration of Customs data. That is up 10.6 percent from March 2018.

Meanwhile, China’s aluminium exports rebounded 59 percent month-on-month from a two-year low in February to reach 546,000 tonnes in March. (Reporting by Shivani Singh, Tom Daly; Editing by Joseph Radford)