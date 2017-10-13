China Sept unwrought copper imports hit highest since March

BEIJING, Oct 13 (Reuters) - China’s imports of copper and copper products climbed by 26.5 percent year-on-year in September, Reuters calculations based on customs data showed Friday, but still remain on course for an annual drop in 2017.

Arrivals of unwrought copper, which includes anode, refined, and semi-finished copper products, stood at 430,000 tonnes last month, according tocalculations based on the data from the General Administration of Customs.

That is the joint-highest monthly level this year, tying the figure from March. It is up 10.3 percent from 390,000 tonnes in August, a level that had been seen for four straight months, and 340,000 tonnes in September 2016.

Imports for the first three quarters were 3.44 million tonnes, down 9.4 percent on the same period last year, customs said.