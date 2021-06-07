China's May unwrought copper imports at 445,725 tonnes - customs

SHANGHAI, June 7 (Reuters) - China’s copper imports fell in May from the previous month, customs data showed on Monday, as record-high prices further eroded buying interest in the world’s top consumer of the metal.

Imports of unwrought copper and copper products were 445,725 tonnes last month, the General Administration of Customs said.

That was down from 484,890 tonnes in April, a second consecutive month of declines, but up from 436,030 tonnes in May 2020. (Reporting by Emily; Editing by Himani Sarkar)