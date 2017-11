BEIJING, Nov 8 (Reuters) - China’s October oil imports rose from a year ago to 31.03 million tonnes, or 7.3 million barrels per day, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Wednesday.

But crude shipments fell sharply from a near record-high of about 9 million barrels in September, touching their lowest level since October, 2016. (Reporting by Josephine Mason and Meng Meng)