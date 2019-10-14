China's Sept crude oil imports rise on strong seasonal demand

BEIJING/SINGAPORE, Oct 14 (Reuters) - China’s crude oil imports in September rose 10.7% from a year earlier as refiners ramped up output amid stable profit margins and solid fuel demand.

China, the world’s top oil importer, brought in 41.2 million tonnes crude, equivalent to 10.03 million barrels per day (bpd), according to Reuters calculations based on data released by the General Administration of Customs on Monday.

That compared with 9.93 million bpd in August and 9.05 million bpd in September last year.

Over the first nine months in 2019, crude oil arrivals reached 369 million tonnes, or about 9.87 million bpd, up 9.7% from the same period last year, the data showed.

Total natural gas imports last month surged 7.3% from the same period last year to 8.18 million tonnes, according to Reuters calculations based on customs data, as the country is pushing harder to store gas before households in northern China turn on heating systems in early November. (Reporting by Muyu Xu in Beijing and Chen Aizhu in Singapore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)