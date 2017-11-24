FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia remains China's top oil supplier for 8th mth in a row
Sections
Featured
China's trade with North Korea sinks in October after U.N. sanctions
China
China's trade with North Korea sinks in October after U.N. sanctions
Maduro keeps eye on prize: 2018 presidential vote
Venezuela
Maduro keeps eye on prize: 2018 presidential vote
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
Reuters Backstory
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
November 24, 2017 / 6:40 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia remains China's top oil supplier for 8th mth in a row

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Russia held on to its position as China’s top crude oil supplier for the eighth month in a row in October, according to a detailed breakdown of commodity trade data released by China’s General Administration of Customs on Friday.

Shipments from Russia were at 4.649 million tonnes, or around 1.095 million barrels per day (bpd), the data showed.

Saudi Arabia came in a close second, with supplies in October up 16 percent from a year ago at 1.086 million bpd.

Third-ranking Angola supplied 45.3 percent more crude oil last month versus a year earlier at 839,840 bpd. (tonne = 7.3 barrels) (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.