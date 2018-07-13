FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2018 / 2:46 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

China exports to U.S. in yuan terms up 5.7 pct in H1, imports gain 4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - China’s exports to the United States in yuan terms rose 5.7 pct year-on-year in the first half of the year, while imports rose 4 percent, a spokesman for China’s General Administration of Customs said on Friday.

The trade measures taken by the United States will impact China’s trade, customs spokesman Huang Songping told reporters.

China’s foreign trade faces some downward risks due to the heightened protectionism, though Beijing is capable of handling the challenges, Huang said. (Reporting by Yawen Chen and Elias Glenn Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

