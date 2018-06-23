China May gasoline exports up 134 pct at 1.47 mln tonnes -customs

BEIJING, June 23 (Reuters) -

* China’s gasoline exports in May rose 134 percent from a year earlier to 1.47 million tonnes, the General Administration of Customs said on Saturday

* China’s diesel exports in May rose 62.6 percent to 2 million tonnes from the year earlier period, the data showed.

* Liquefied natural gas imports rose 42.8 percent to 4.15 million tonnes in May

* China’s refinery runs eased from a record high in April as state-run refiners began regular maintenance and some independents cut output ahead of a regional summit

* China May kerosene exports reached 1.42 mln tonnes, up 43.1 percent year on year (Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Stephen Coates)