China gasoline, diesel exports fell in Feb

BEIJING, March 23 (Reuters) - China’s monthly diesel exports fell to 1.04 million tonnes in February, the lowest since January 2017, while gasoline exports fell again from the peak level in December, the General Administration of Customs said on Friday.

Meanwhile liquefied natural gas imports fell to 3.99 million tonnes in February from a monthly record high of 5.2 million tonnes in January, customs data showed.

China’s trade slowed during last month’s week-long Lunar New Year celebration.