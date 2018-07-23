FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Energy
July 23, 2018

China June gasoline and diesel exports surge

BEIJING, July 23 (Reuters) -

* China’s diesel exports in June were up 23 percent from a year ago, the General Administration of Customs said on Monday

* Gasoline export also surged 61.8 percent from the year earlier period driven by strong export margins and new export quota for state-owned refineries

* Liquefied natural gas imports were at 4 million tonnes in June, down from 4.15 million tonnes in May

* The customs has not published the absolute value for exports of commodities products for June and for the first half of 2018 (Reporting by Meng Meng and Aizhu Chen; Editing by Michael Perry)

