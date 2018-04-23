China Mar gasoline, diesel exports at record highs -customs

BEIJING, April 23 (Reuters) -

* China’s gasoline and diesel exports hit all-time highs in March as refineries churned out fuel in record volumes, outpacing domestic demand, according to China’s General Administration of Customs on Monday

* Diesel exports in March were 2.38 million tonnes, up 24.2 percent year-on-year

* Chinese refineries processed a record of more than 12.1 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in March, boosted by ample crude import quotas and steady margins

* Gasoline exports were 1.7 mln tonnes, up 103 percent

* Kerosene exports were 1.34 million tonnes, up 7.7 percent year-on-year

* Q1 diesel exports totaled 4.7 million tonnes, up 12 percent

* Q1 gasoline exports were 3.6 million tonnes, up 43 percent

* Q1 kerosene exports were 3.3 million tonnes, up 7.1 percent (Reporting by Josephine Mason and Meng Meng; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)