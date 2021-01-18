Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Industry, Materials and Utilities

China's 2020 gasoline exports hit two-year low as pandemic curbs travel demand

By Reuters Staff

    BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China's gasoline exports dropped
2.3% in 2020 from a year ago, reaching a two-year low, as fuel
demand plummeted globally after governments imposed travel
restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
    Exports of gasoline from China, the world's second-largest
oil consumer, were 16 million tonnes last year, data from the
General Administration of Customs released on Monday showed.
    Exports in December were 1.45 million tonnes, down 16.5%
from the same month a year ago, data showed.
    Diesel exports were also weak in 2020, down 7.6% from a year
ago at 19.76 million tonnes, with December shipments at 1.49
million tonnes.
    Demand for jet kerosene was hit hardest by the pandemic as
hundreds of thousands of international flights were cancelled.
Exports of the fuel were 9.98 million tonnes in 2020, down 43.4%
from a year ago.  
    Having emerged more quickly from the initial impact of the
pandemic, China has been leading the recovery in oil demand, as
it relaxed domestic travel restrictions and factory output
surged.
    Customs data on Monday also showed that imports of liquefied
natural gas (LNG) in 2020 hit a record 67.13 million tonnes,
shored up by demand for heating during the northern Asia winter.
    December imports also marked a record monthly high of 7.59
million tonnes, up 18.2% from the same month a year earlier and
breaking the previous record of 6.61 million tonnes set in
November.
    Below is the latest customs data on fuel exports in millions
of tonnes and imports of liquefied natural gas, or LNG, in
millions of tonnes.
 Exports                                         
 Products       Dec         y/y%      Jan-Dec       y/y%
                           change                  change
 Gasoline       1.45       -16.5         16         -2.3
 Diesel         1.49        -8.8       19.76        -7.6
 Jet fuel       0.43       -77.3        9.98       -43.4
 Imports                                              
 LNG            7.59        18.2       67.13        11.5
    

 (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Tom Daly, editing by Larry King)
