July 23, 2018 / 3:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China's June diesel, gasoline exports surge from a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 23 (Reuters) - China’s diesel and gasoline exports surged in June as refiners shipped more refined oil products abroad amid robust refining margins.

June’s diesel exports were up 23 percent from a year earlier to 1.61 million tonnes, but down from 2 million tonnes in May.

Gasoline exports were 1.18 million tonnes in June, up 62 percent from a year ago, but down from 1.47 million tonnes in May.

China imported 4 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in June, down slightly from 4.15 million tonnes in May.

Reporting by Meng Meng and Aizhu Chen; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

