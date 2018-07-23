China's June diesel, gasoline exports surge from a year ago

BEIJING, July 23 (Reuters) - China’s diesel and gasoline exports surged in June as refiners shipped more refined oil products abroad amid robust refining margins.

June’s diesel exports were up 23 percent from a year earlier to 1.61 million tonnes, but down from 2 million tonnes in May.

Gasoline exports were 1.18 million tonnes in June, up 62 percent from a year ago, but down from 1.47 million tonnes in May.

China imported 4 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in June, down slightly from 4.15 million tonnes in May.