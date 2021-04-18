China's March diesel exports hover near record on high stocks

BEIJING, April 18 (Reuters) - China's diesel exports in March hovered near a record level, data showed on Sunday, as companies battled to ease brimming domestic inventories. Diesel shipments totalled 2.81 million tonnes last month, versus previous monthly record at 2.83 million tonnes in March 2020, data from the General Administration of Chinese Customs showed. Exports of gasoline, however, eased 14.6% from a year earlier to 1.56 million tonnes, compared with 1.83 million tonnes in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic had dampended Chinese demand for the motor fuel. "Diesel supplies way exceeded demand resulting in very high stocks and also the lowest wholesale prices in several years," Wang Zhao, senior analyst with consultancy Sublime Information Group, said ahead of the data release. "Gasoline is a lot more balanced." Jet fuel exports fell 51.6% on year to 0.71 million tonnes as international flights remain in the doldrums, although domestic air travel is strong. The data also showed imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) increased 36.5% on year to 5.64 million tonnes in March, although the winter heating system in the world's second-largest buyer typically ends in mid-March in northern China. Below details fuel exports and imports of LNG in millions of tonnes, with percentage changes as provided by customs. Exports (mln March y/y % Jan-March y/y % tonnes) change change Gasoline 1.56 -14.6% 5.09 12.1% Diesel 2.81 -0.6% 6.25 -0.8% Jet fuel 0.71 -51.6% 1.59 -63.9% Import (mln March y/y % Jan-March y/y % tonnes) change change LNG 5.64 36.5% 19.55 28.8% (Reporting by Aizhu Chen and Stella Qiu; Editing by Lincoln Feast)