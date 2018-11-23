China's October gasoline exports fall to one-year low - customs data

BEIJING, Nov 23 (Reuters) - China’s gasoline exports in October fell to their lowest in a year at 650,000 tonnes, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Friday.

Overseas shipments of diesel were 1.44 million tonnes, compared to 1.03 million tonnes in September.

Kerosene exports rose to 1.19 million tonnes versus September’s 990,000 tonnes, the data showed.

China’s imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) were 4.6 million tonnes, up from 4.37 million tonnes the previous month, the data showed. (Reporting by China commodities team; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)