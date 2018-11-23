Corrections News
November 23, 2018

CORRECTED-China's October gasoline exports fall to 13-mth low - customs data

(Corrects milestone to say gasoline exports fell 13-month low, not one-year low, in headline and 1st paragraph)

BEIJING, Nov 23 (Reuters) - China’s gasoline exports in October fell to their lowest in 13 months at 650,000 tonnes, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Friday.

Overseas shipments of diesel were 1.44 million tonnes, compared to 1.03 million tonnes in September.

Kerosene exports rose to 1.19 million tonnes versus September’s 990,000 tonnes, the data showed.

China’s imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) were 4.6 million tonnes, up from 4.37 million tonnes the previous month, the data showed. (Reporting by China commodities team; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

