October 23, 2018 / 5:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

REFILE-China's Sept diesel, gasoline exports fall on robust domestic demand

1 Min Read

(Corrects typographical error in headline)

BEIJING, Oct 23 (Reuters) - China’s September diesel and gasoline exports fell sharply from August as robust domestic demand curbed overseas shipments.

Gasoline exports were at the lowest level since September 2017 at 730,000 tonnes while diesel exports fell to 21-month low at 1.03 million tonnes, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Tuesday.

Liquefied natural gas imports were at 4.37 million tonnes, falling from 4.7 million tonnes in August. (Reporting by Meng Meng and Aizhu Chen; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

