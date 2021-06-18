Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Utilities - Natural Gas

UPDATE 1-China's May diesel exports hit 2021 low

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

 (add table)
    BEIJING, June 18 (Reuters) - China's diesel exports plunged
38% in May from a month before to their lowest level this year,
as reduced fuel output during the refinery maintenance season
forced refiners to prioritise domestic consumers.
    China shipped out 1.68 million tonnes of diesel last month,
data from the General Administration of Customs showed on
Friday. That compares with 2.72 million tonnes in April, but was
still higher than 1.45 million tonnes in May last year.
    May gasoline exports were at 1.55 million tonnes, edging up
5% from April and more than double the low base in May 2020 when
the COVID-19 pandemic curbed travel demand overseas.
    Jet kerosene exports were up 1.8% year-on-year at 570,000
tonnes.
    Chinese refiners have been carrying out overhauls since late
March, affecting more than 1 million barrels per day of crude
processing capacity in April and May.
    Even when refiners resume full operations in June, analysts
do not expect fuel exports to pick up as a crackdown by Beijing
on cheap diesel and gasoline blending is set to reduce an 
oversupply in the domestic market.
    The central government has also launched an investigation
into illicit trading of crude oil quotas by state-backed and
independent refineries, which is expected to curb output of
refined products at some small refining plants.
    Shandong-based energy consultant JLC estimates China's fuel
product exports will fall further in June, with gasoline
dropping to 980,000 tonnes and diesel to 1.55 million tonnes.
    Friday's customs data also showed China's liquefied natural
gas (LNG) imports were 7.03 million tonnes in May, a record
level for the month, buoyed by high demand from the industrial
and power sectors.
    Below is the latest customs data on fuel exports and imports
of LNG in millions of tonnes. Percentage changes in the table
are based on Reuters calculations.
     
 Exports        May      y/y       Jan-May    y/y
                         %change              %change
 Gasoline          1.55     127.9       8.11      13.9
 Diesel            1.68      15.9      10.65       3.3
 Jet kerosene      0.57       1.8       2.81     -59.8
 Imports                                              
 LNG               7.03      34.4      33.23      30.4
 
 (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Jan
Harvey)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up