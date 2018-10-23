UPDATE 1-China's Sept diesel, gasoline exports fall on robust domestic demand

(Adds LNG imports data, background)

BEIJING, Oct 23 (Reuters) - China’s September diesel and gasoline exports fell sharply from August as robust domestic demand curbed overseas shipments.

Gasoline exports were 730,000 tonnes last month, the lowest since the same month a year ago when shipments were 568,000 tonnes, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Tuesday.

Diesel exports in September fell to a 21-month low at 1.03 million tonnes below 1.184 million tonnes during the same month a year earlier, the data showed.

Exports last month fell even as China’s refinery runs rose to a daily record high as refiners ramped up production on improving margins. This suggests that the increased fuel output was consumed inside the country.

Liquefied natural gas imports were at 4.37 million tonnes in September, up 27 percent from a year ago but falling from 4.71 million tonnes in August, the data showed.

For the first nine months of the year, arrivals rose 44 percent from the same period last year to 36.98 million tonnes, according to the data.