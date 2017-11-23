China's October LNG imports 2nd highest on record

BEIJING, Nov 23 (Reuters) - China’s October imports of liquefied natural gas nearly doubled from the same month a year ago to the second highest monthly rate on record, according to Chinese customs data, as companies boosted imports of the fuel ahead of the winter heating season.

LNG imports rose 95.7 percent on a year earlier to 3.57 million tonnes, second only to a record 3.733 million tonnes in December last year, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Thursday.

China’s exports of gasoline were up 11.4 percent on year to 970,000 tonnes, while exports of diesel fell 10.8 percent from a year earlier to 1.21 million tonnes.