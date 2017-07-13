China June exports rise 11.3 pct y/y, beating forecasts

BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - China's June exports rose 11.3 percent from a year earlier, beating analysts' expectations, while imports expanded 17.2 percent, official data showed on Thursday.

That left the country with a trade surplus of $42.77 billion for the month, the General Administration of Customs said.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast June exports to have risen 8.7 percent, in line with the annual growth figure in May.

Imports were forecast to have climbed 13.1 percent. In May, imports rose a faster-than-expected 14.8 percent.

Analysts expected China's trade surplus to have widened to $42.44 billion in June from May's $40.81 billion. (Reporting by Cheng Fang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Sam Holmes)