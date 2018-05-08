FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
May 8, 2018 / 3:49 AM / in an hour

China April iron ore imports edge up on-year -customs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 8 (Reuters) - China’s iron ore imports inched up in April from a year ago, customs data showed on Tuesday.

Arrivals of the steelmaking raw material reached 82.92 million tonnes last month, up a touch from 82.23 million tonnes in April last year, data from the General Customs of Administration showed. That was down from 85.79 million tonnes in March.

Iron ore shipments crept up after steel mills in northern China reopened in mid-March after a six-month period of production restrictions, part of Beijing’s campaign to protect the environment. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Tom Daly Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.