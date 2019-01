SINGAPORE, Jan 23 (Reuters) - China imported a monthly record 6.29 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in December, Chinese customs data showed on Wednesday, with shipments 25 percent higher than the same month a year earlier.

For the whole of 2018, China imported 53.78 million tonnes of LNG, 41 percent higher than 2017, according to Reuters calculations based on data supplied by the General Administration of Chinese Customs. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)