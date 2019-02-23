China's January LNG imports rise to record high

BEIJING, Feb 23 (Reuters) - China's liquefied natural gas imports in January rose to a record as an increase in residential heating demand during the winter after the country's shift to gas heating spurred higher shipments, customs data showed on Saturday. January LNG imports rose 27.8 percent from a year earlier to 6.58 million tonnes, the highest since December, when they had also reached a new high, the General Administration of Customs said. Surging imports were partially driven by consumption from residential users in northern China after the government's drive to replace coal heating with gas, despite falling demand from the industrial sector amid a warmer-than-usual winter. The country shifted an additional 3 million more homes this winter to gas, which is expected to create an additional 4.53 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas demand during the Nov. 15 to March 15 winter heating period. Industrial gas demand in northern China is showing signs of a sharp slowdown as small manufacturers shut their doors or buy less gas, unable to cope with a drop-off in export orders and costs related to Beijing's pollution control and reform measures. China's National Offshore Oil Corp resold at least one LNG cargo in January, during what should be the peak demand month, citing this year's warmer weather. On Feb. 14, customs reported that China's total January natural gas imports, including LNG and gas brought in by pipeline, rose by 26.8 percent from a year earlier to 9.81 million tonnes, a record high. Date (GMT) LNG imports Feb-13 1,412,116 Mar-13 1,257,432 Apr-13 1,559,329 May-13 1,352,125 Jun-13 1,250,308 Jul-13 1,347,021 Aug-13 1,689,396 Sep-13 1,516,534 Oct-13 1,356,414 Nov-13 1,347,751 Dec-13 2,377,637 Jan-14 2,652,240 Feb-14 1,498,255 Mar-14 1,478,519 Apr-14 1,374,784 May-14 1,578,661 Jun-14 1,343,106 Jul-14 1,835,195 Aug-14 1,581,894 Sep-14 1,393,669 Oct-14 1,381,190 Nov-14 1,757,267 Dec-14 2,015,952 Jan-15 2,120,684 Feb-15 1,660,608 Mar-15 1,346,022 Apr-15 1,544,808 May-15 1,123,237 Jun-15 1,724,446 Jul-15 1,922,193 Aug-15 1,410,515 Sep-15 1,294,633 Oct-15 1,602,342 Nov-15 1,818,266 Dec-15 2,101,486 Jan-16 2,464,482 Feb-16 1,852,934 Mar-16 1,701,946 Apr-16 1,886,901 May-16 1,425,333 Jun-16 2,205,365 Jul-16 1,604,499 Aug-16 2,256,637 Sep-16 2,526,507 Oct-16 1,837,738 Nov-16 2,659,154 Dec-16 3,732,529 Jan-17 3,436,334 Feb-17 2,372,283 Mar-17 1,990,681 Apr-17 2,170,564 May-17 2,911,285 Jun-17 3,038,231 Jul-17 3,120,651 Aug-17 3,140,122 Sep-17 3,453,923 Oct-17 3,566,948 Nov-17 4,055,826 Dec-17 5,028,795 Jan-18 5,180,000 Feb-18 3,990,000 Mar-18 3,250,000 Apr-18 3,390,000 May-18 4,150,000 Jun-18 4,000,000 Jul-18 4,150,000 Aug-18 4,710,000 Sep-18 4,370,000 Oct-18 4,600,000 Nov-18 5,990,000 Dec-18 6,290,000 Jan-19 6,580,000 (Reporting by Meng Meng and Aizhu Chen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)