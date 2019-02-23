Asia
China's January LNG imports rise to record high

    BEIJING, Feb 23 (Reuters) - China's liquefied natural gas
imports in January rose to a record as an increase in
residential heating demand during the winter after the country's
shift to gas heating spurred higher shipments, customs data
showed on Saturday.
    January LNG imports rose 27.8 percent from a year earlier to
6.58 million tonnes, the highest since December, when they had
also reached a new high, the General Administration of Customs
said. 
    Surging imports were partially driven by consumption from
residential users in northern China after the government's drive
to replace coal heating with gas, despite falling demand from
the industrial sector amid a warmer-than-usual winter. 
    The country shifted an additional 3 million more homes this
winter to gas, which is expected to create an additional 4.53
billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas demand during the Nov. 15 to
March 15 winter heating period.
     Industrial gas demand in northern China is showing signs of
a sharp slowdown as small manufacturers shut their doors or buy
less gas, unable to cope with a drop-off in export orders and
costs related to Beijing's pollution control and reform
measures.
    China's National Offshore Oil Corp resold at least one LNG
cargo in January, during what should be the peak demand month,
citing this year's warmer weather.
    On Feb. 14, customs reported that China's total January
natural gas imports, including LNG and gas brought in by
pipeline, rose by 26.8 percent from a year earlier to 9.81
million tonnes, a record high. 
    
 Date (GMT)    LNG imports 
      Feb-13       1,412,116 
      Mar-13       1,257,432 
      Apr-13       1,559,329 
      May-13       1,352,125 
      Jun-13       1,250,308 
      Jul-13       1,347,021 
      Aug-13       1,689,396 
      Sep-13       1,516,534 
      Oct-13       1,356,414 
      Nov-13       1,347,751 
      Dec-13       2,377,637 
      Jan-14       2,652,240 
      Feb-14       1,498,255 
      Mar-14       1,478,519 
      Apr-14       1,374,784 
      May-14       1,578,661 
      Jun-14       1,343,106 
      Jul-14       1,835,195 
      Aug-14       1,581,894 
      Sep-14       1,393,669 
      Oct-14       1,381,190 
      Nov-14       1,757,267 
      Dec-14       2,015,952 
      Jan-15       2,120,684 
      Feb-15       1,660,608 
      Mar-15       1,346,022 
      Apr-15       1,544,808 
      May-15       1,123,237 
      Jun-15       1,724,446 
      Jul-15       1,922,193 
      Aug-15       1,410,515 
      Sep-15       1,294,633 
      Oct-15       1,602,342 
      Nov-15       1,818,266 
      Dec-15       2,101,486 
      Jan-16       2,464,482 
      Feb-16       1,852,934 
      Mar-16       1,701,946 
      Apr-16       1,886,901 
      May-16       1,425,333 
      Jun-16       2,205,365 
      Jul-16       1,604,499 
      Aug-16       2,256,637 
      Sep-16       2,526,507 
      Oct-16       1,837,738 
      Nov-16       2,659,154 
      Dec-16       3,732,529 
      Jan-17       3,436,334 
      Feb-17       2,372,283 
      Mar-17       1,990,681 
      Apr-17       2,170,564 
      May-17       2,911,285 
      Jun-17       3,038,231 
      Jul-17       3,120,651 
      Aug-17       3,140,122 
      Sep-17       3,453,923 
      Oct-17       3,566,948 
      Nov-17       4,055,826 
      Dec-17       5,028,795 
      Jan-18       5,180,000 
      Feb-18       3,990,000 
      Mar-18       3,250,000 
      Apr-18       3,390,000 
      May-18       4,150,000 
      Jun-18       4,000,000 
      Jul-18       4,150,000 
      Aug-18       4,710,000 
      Sep-18       4,370,000 
      Oct-18       4,600,000 
      Nov-18       5,990,000 
      Dec-18       6,290,000 
      Jan-19       6,580,000 
 

 (Reporting by Meng Meng and Aizhu Chen; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)
