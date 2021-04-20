China's low-sulfur marine fuel exports at 2nd highest on record

BEIJING/SINGAPORE, April 20 (Reuters) - China's exports of low sulfur marine fuel in March rose 57% on year to the second highest monthly level on record, as demand for the fuel recovered in line with the country's strong exports of general goods. March exports reached 1.68 million tonnes, extending strong growth in the first two months of the year when volumes doubled on an annual basis, customs data showed on Tuesday. The Chinese government last year started granting tax incentives to prompt production and exports of very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO), with a maximum sulphur content of 0.5% to comply with emission rules imposed by the International Maritime Organization. Customs data also showed that fuel oil imports into bonded storage, which include both high-sulphur and low-sulphur materials, were 905,960 tonnes last month, up from 750,000 tonnes a year earlier. The table below shows China's fuel oil imports and exports, all in metric tonnes. The column of exports under bonded storage trade largely captures China's VLSFO bunkering sales along its coast. Exports Bonded y/y storage pct trade Jan-Feb 3,000,127 92 March 1,682,000 57 Imports Ordinary Bonded Total y/y Trade storage pct Jan-Feb 186,161 1,555,266 1,741,427 -35.9 March 17,227 905,960 923,187 -3.4 (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)