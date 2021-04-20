Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Industry, Materials and Utilities

China's low-sulfur marine fuel exports at 2nd highest on record

By Reuters Staff

    BEIJING/SINGAPORE, April 20 (Reuters) - China's exports of
low sulfur marine fuel in March rose 57% on year to the second
highest monthly level on record, as demand for the fuel
recovered in line with the country's strong exports of general
goods.
    March exports reached 1.68 million tonnes, extending strong
growth in the first two months of the year when volumes doubled
on an annual basis, customs data showed on Tuesday. 
    The Chinese government last year started granting tax
incentives to prompt production and exports of very low-sulphur
fuel oil (VLSFO), with a maximum sulphur content of 0.5% to
comply with emission rules imposed by the International Maritime
Organization.
    Customs data also showed that fuel oil imports into bonded
storage, which include both high-sulphur and low-sulphur
materials, were 905,960 tonnes last month, up from 750,000
tonnes a year earlier. 
    The table below shows China's fuel oil imports and exports,
all in metric tonnes. 
    The column of exports under bonded storage trade largely
captures China's VLSFO bunkering sales along its coast.
 Exports    Bonded       y/y
            storage      pct
            trade        
 Jan-Feb      3,000,127     92
 March        1,682,000     57
 Imports      Ordinary  Bonded     Total       y/y
              Trade     storage                pct
 Jan-Feb       186,161  1,555,266   1,741,427  -35.9
 March          17,227    905,960     923,187   -3.4
 



 (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
