UPDATE 1-China's low-sulphur marine fuel exports in Dec rise to a record

By Chen Aizhu, Muyu Xu

    * China began VLSFO exports in Jan, spurred by tax
incentives
    * 2020 exports totalled 15.45 mln T
    * Maintained imports of the clean ship fuel for re-export 
    * China has 16 licensed bonded bunker suppliers 

    SINGAPORE/BEIJING, Jan 20 (Reuters) - China's exports of
clean marine fuels rose in December to a record since shipments
began a year ago, taking 2020 exports of the ship fuel to 15.45
million tonnes, customs data showed on Wednesday.
    Chinese oil refineries began exporting very low-sulphur fuel
oil (VLSFO) in January to comply with emission rules set by the
International Maritime Organization (IMO), after Beijing granted
tax incentives to boost production and help create a regional
bunkering hub.
    In December, exports of VLSFO, with a maximum sulphur
content of 0.5%, were 2.47 million tonnes, data from the General
Administration of Customs showed, nearly double the volume in
November.
    
    
    Fuel oil imports into bonded storage, which includes both
high-sulphur and low-sulphur materials, were 1.03 million tonnes
in December, steady to November, and annual imports totalled
11.48 million tonnes. 
    China has 16 licensed firms supplying bonded marine fuel
along its coast, including about a dozen based in the eastern
port of Zhoushan, the country's top bunkering centre. 
    Despite a surge in domestic production, companies maintained
imports of less expensive low-sulphur cargoes from Singapore for
re-export. 
    In late December, China issued 5 million tonnes of clean
marine fuel export quotas in the first release for 2021 to five
companies, including private refiner Zhejiang Petrochemical
Corp.
    The table shows China's fuel oil imports and exports in
metric tonnes. The exports section largely captures the VLSFO
bunkering sales along its coast.      
      
         Exports   Monthly total      Year to date
 Jan-Feb                   1,560,681         1,560,681
 Mar                       1,068,789         2,629,470
 Apr                       1,433,185         4,062,655
 May                       1,143,929         5,196,914
 June                      1,264,909         6,461,687
 July                      1,179,766         7,641,453
 Aug                       1,621,449         9,262,902
 Sept                      1,266,796        10,529,698
 Oct                       1,223,311        11,753,009
 Nov                       1,261,832        13,014,841
 Dec                       2,473,000        15,449,200
   Imports  Ordinary       Bonded         Monthly     Year to date
            Trade          storage        total       
 Jan-Feb          199,770      2,516,123   2,716,957     2,716,957
 March            208,462        747,236     955,698     3,672,655
 April             67,657      1,029,406   1,097,063     4,769,718
 May               46,892      1,553,326   1,600,218     6,275,290
 June             230,465      1,292,880   1,523,345     7,798,520
 July              99,529        518,917     618,446     8,416,966
                                                      
 Aug              112,997        671,376     784,373     9,201,339
 Sept             110,607        605,215     715,822     9,917,161
 Oct               25,028        572,545     598,025    10,515,187
 Nov                  308      1,037,204   1,037,511    11,552,698
 Dec               26,876      1,026,770   1,053,646    12,606,344
 
    

    
 (Reporting by Chen Aizhu in Singapore and Muyu Xu in Beijing;
Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
