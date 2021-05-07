Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Fishing & Farming

China April meat imports up 6.9% y/y at 922,000 tonnes -customs

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 7 (Reuters) - China imported 922,000 tonnes of meat in April, up 6.9% from the same month a year earlier, customs data showed on Friday.

China is still grappling with a shortage of pork after domestic production plunged following outbreaks of African swine fever since 2018.

Imports in the first four months of the year reached 3.55 million tonnes, up 16.9% from the same period last year. (Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Tom Hogue)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up