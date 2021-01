BEIJING, Jan 14 (Reuters) - China imported 964,000 tonnes of meat in December, customs said on Thursday, surging from the prior month’s 775,000 tonnes.

Total imports for 2020 came to 9.91 million tonnes, up 60.4% on the prior year, according to data from the General Administration of Customs. (Reporting by Dominique Patton Editing by Shri Navaratnam)