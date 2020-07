BEIJING, July 14 (Reuters) - China imported 4.75 million tonnes of meat including offal in the first six months of the year, customs data showed on Tuesday, up 73.5% on the same period a year ago.

China imported 896,000 tonnes of meat including offal in June, the data from the General Administration of Customs showed. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Writing by Shivani Singh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)