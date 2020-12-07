China imports 775,000 tonnes of meat in November - customs

BEIJING, Dec 7 (Reuters) - China imported 775,000 tonnes of meat in November, customs data showed on Monday, slightly up from the prior month as buyers stocked up for the winter months, China’s peak demand season.

Imports were up 1.8% from October’s 761,000 tonnes but well below the record of almost 1 million tonnes in July, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

Meat imports have surged this year amid a shortfall of pork in China following a huge reduction in the country’s hog herd after it was ravaged by deadly pig disease African swine fever.

Imports in the first 11 months reached 8.95 million tonnes, the data also showed, a 63% rise on the same period a year ago.

Shipments have slowed in recent months however as the country rapidly rebuilds its hog herds and as measures to inspect frozen food cargoes for the presence of the novel coronavirus hamper clearing of goods at customs. (Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Kim Coghill)