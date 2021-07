SHANGHAI, July 13 (Reuters) - China imported 743,000 tonnes of meat in June, down 17% from the same month a year earlier, customs data showed on Tuesday, as weak domestic pork prices hit demand for imports.

Meat imports in the first half of the year totalled 5.08 million tonnes, the data from China’s General Administration of Customs showed. (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Himani Sarkar)