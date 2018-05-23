FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2018 / 3:06 AM / Updated an hour ago

China Jan-April imports from North Korea fall 87.4 pct y/y in yuan terms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 23 (Reuters) - China’s imports from North Korea fell 87.4 percent in the first four months from a year earlier to 523.31 million yuan ($82.10 million), customs data showed on Wednesday, while exports to North Korea were down 46.7 percent to 3.71 billion yuan.

For April, China’s exports to North Korea were 1.03 billion yuan while imports from North Korea were 74.5 million yuan.

China’s April total trade with North Korea was 1.1 billion yuan, customs data showed. ($1 = 6.3744 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

