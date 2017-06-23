FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China imports more iron ore from North Korea in May - customs
June 23, 2017 / 6:46 AM / 2 months ago

China imports more iron ore from North Korea in May - customs

2 Min Read

    BEIJING, June 23 (Reuters) - China raised its imports of
iron ore from North Korea in May from a year earlier but bought
no coal for a third month after Beijing halted coal shipments
from its increasingly isolated neighbour, data showed on Friday.
    Iron ore arrivals hit 233,508 tonnes, compared with 217,897
tonnes last year. Imports were down 18.2 percent from April,
when they hit their highest since August 2014. 
    The table below gives a breakdown of imports and exports of
major commodities between the two nations:
        
             May        m-on-m     yr-on-yr  April     May
             2017       % change   % change  2017      2016
 Imports                                               
 Coal        -          -          -         -         1.55 mln
 Iron ore    233,508    -18.2      +7.2      285,490   217,897
                                                       
 Exports                                               
 Ethanol     3,310      +56.9      +395.5    2,109     668 
 Gasoline    5,219      -61.3      -7.5      13,496    5,643
 Diesel      10         -99.6      -99.6     2,606     2,719
 Jet fuel    265        +38.7      +109.2    191       127
 Other fuel  150        -          -         -         -
 oil                                                   
 Fuel No.    310        -68.8      -         995       -
 5-7                                                   
 LPG         65         +4.4       +50.9     68        43
 In tonnes except for ethanol in cubic metres

 (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Richard Pullin)

