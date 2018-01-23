FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2018 / 5:31 AM / in an hour

China 2017 total trade with North Korea falls 10.6 pct y/y - customs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 23 (Reuters) - China 2017 total trade with North Korea fell 10.6 percent from a year ago to $5.06 billion, final trade numbers from the customs showed on Tuesday.

China’s imports from North Korea in 2017 slid 33 percent year-on-year to $1.72 billion, customs data showed, while exports to North Korea rose 8.2 pct to $3.33 billion.

For December, China exports to North Korea were at $257.73 million, compared with $287.84 million in the previous month, while imports from North Korea were $54.68 million versus $100.18 million in November. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sam Holmes)

