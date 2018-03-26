China Feb fuel exports to North Korea tiny; no corn, rice exports

BEIJING, March 26 (Reuters) - China kept fuel exports to North Korea to a trickle and shipped no corn or rice to its isolated neighbour last month, data showed on Monday, extending a months-long drop in trade amid tensions over Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programme.

The only fuel China exported to North Korea was 9 tonnes of jet fuel and 74 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), the data showed.

It was the second month in a row that there were no corn exports and the first time rice was absent from Reuters’ export records going back to 2010. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; editing by Richard Pullin)