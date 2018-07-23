FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 23, 2018 / 2:59 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

China H1 total trade with North Korea slumps 56 pct y/y in dollar terms - customs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 23 (Reuters) - The value of China’s trade with North Korea in the first half of 2018 tumbled 56.1 percent from a year earlier to $1.1 billion, customs data showed on Monday.

In the same period, imports from North Korea dropped sharply by 87.9 percent on-year to $107.3 million, while exports were down 38.8 percent to $997.3 million.

China’s June total trade with North Korea was valued at $217.16 million, down from $230.87 million in the previous month.

China’s exports to North Korea were $204.19 million in June while imports from North Korea were $12.97 million, the data showed.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk Editing by Shri Navaratnam

