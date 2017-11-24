China imports no iron ore, lead, coal from North Korea in October

BEIJING, Nov 24 (Reuters) - China imported no iron ore, lead or coal from North Korea in October as sanctions against the isolated nation came into force, while the world’s second-largest economy didn’t export any diesel, gasoline or corn, data showed on Friday.

The data represents the first whole month since the latest U.N. penalties came into force on Sept. 5, banning Pyongyang from selling coal, iron ore, lead, lead ore and seafood abroad.

It was the first time since July 2015 that China has not sold any gasoline to its northern neighbour and it was the first time since August 2016 that it sold no diesel, data from China’s General Administration of Customs showed.

China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) suspended sales of both fuels in June.

The breakdown of trade by product comes after data on Thursday showed China’s total trade with North Korea fell to its lowest since February as imports sank to their weakest in years. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; editing by Richard Pullin)