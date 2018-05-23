FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2018 / 3:41 AM / in 37 minutes

China Jan-April trade with North Korea down 59.3 pct y/y in dollar terms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 23 (Reuters) - China’s trade with North Korea in the first four months of 2018 fell 59.3 percent from a year earlier to $656.55 million, customs data showed on Wednesday.

Imports from North Korea fell 86.6 percent to $80.66 million in January-April.

China’s April total trade with North Korea was $173.7 million, compared to $155.3 million in the previous month.

China’s exports to North Korea were $161.93 million in April while imports from North Korea were $11.78 million, the data showed. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sunil Nair)

