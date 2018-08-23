FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 23, 2018 / 5:47 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China Jan-July total trade with North Korea falls 56 pct - customs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The value of China’s trade with North Korea in the January-to-July period slumped 56.2 percent from a year earlier to $1.299 billion, Chinese customs data showed on Thursday.

Imports from North Korea in that period fell 88.1 percent to $124.41 million, while exports dropped 38.9 percent to $1.17 billion.

China’s July total trade with North Korea was valued at $194.62 million, down from $217.16 million in the previous month.

Exports to North Korea in July were worth $177.48 million, down from $204.19 million in the previous month. (Reporting by Ryan Woo)

