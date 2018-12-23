China Jan-Nov total trade with North Korea down 52.9 pct y/y -customs data

BEIJING, Dec 23 (Reuters) - China’s trade with North Korea fell 52.9 percent to $2.2 billion in the period from January to November compared to a year earlier, customs data showed on Sunday.

Imports from North Korea fell 88.6 percent to $191.75 million in the same period, while exports to North Korea fell 33 percent to $2.01 billion.

China’s total trade with North Korea was valued at $247.75 million in November, up from $245.34 million the previous month.

Exports to North Korea in November were $227.7 million, up from $227.45 million the preceding month. (Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu and Yilei Sun in Beijing; editing by Darren Schuettler)