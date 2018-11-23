Basic Materials
November 23, 2018 / 7:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

China Jan-Oct total trade with North Korea down 54.7 pct y/y -customs

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 23 (Reuters) - China’s trade with North Korea tumbled 54.7 percent to $1.95 billion in the period from January to October versus a year earlier, customs data showed on Friday.

Imports from North Korea fell 89.1 percent to $171.69 million in the same period, while exports to North Korea fell 34.9 percent to $1.78 billion.

China’s total trade with North Korea was valued at $245.34 million in October, up from $218.53 million the previous month.

Exports to North Korea in October were $227.45 million, up from $200.33 million the preceding month. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.